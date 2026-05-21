Kevin McGonigle had unexpected rookie moment before Tigers home opener

Detroit Tigers rookie infielder Kevin McGonigle has wasted no time getting acclimated to the MLB level.

McGonigle made the Opening Day roster after a stellar spring training, and as of May 21, he is hitting .285 with two home runs and 16 RBIs in 48 games.

However, the Tigers’ rookie admitted his first-ever game at Comerica Park almost resulted in him being late because he couldn’t find the parking lot.

“On the day of the home opener, I didn’t know where the parking lot was, so I was doing circles around the stadium,” McGonigle said. “I ended up showing up on time.”

Kevin McGonigle couldn’t find the parking lot at Comerica Park on the morning of the team’s home opener 😭



(Spoiler: he eventually found it.) pic.twitter.com/X2HJPsqKct — MLB (@MLB) May 21, 2026

McGonigle made noise in his MLB debut against the San Diego Padres as he went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs in the Tigers’ 8-2 win.

In the home opener, McGonigle went 1-for-4 with a double in Detroit’s 4-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, so it’s a good thing he was able to find the parking lot and get there in time.

Kevin McGonigle was the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball and the top prospect in the Tigers organization, and so far, he has looked every bit like a star in the making.