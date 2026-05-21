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Kevin McGonigle had unexpected rookie moment before Tigers home opener

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Kevin McGonigle in his Tigers uniform
Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Detroit Tigers rookie infielder Kevin McGonigle has wasted no time getting acclimated to the MLB level.

McGonigle made the Opening Day roster after a stellar spring training, and as of May 21, he is hitting .285 with two home runs and 16 RBIs in 48 games.

However, the Tigers’ rookie admitted his first-ever game at Comerica Park almost resulted in him being late because he couldn’t find the parking lot.

“On the day of the home opener, I didn’t know where the parking lot was, so I was doing circles around the stadium,” McGonigle said. “I ended up showing up on time.”

McGonigle made noise in his MLB debut against the San Diego Padres as he went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs in the Tigers’ 8-2 win.

In the home opener, McGonigle went 1-for-4 with a double in Detroit’s 4-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, so it’s a good thing he was able to find the parking lot and get there in time.

Kevin McGonigle was the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball and the top prospect in the Tigers organization, and so far, he has looked every bit like a star in the making.

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