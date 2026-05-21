Mike Trout responds to growing trade speculation

Superstar outfielder Mike Trout has spent his entire career in the Los Angeles Angels organization ever since being selected 25th overall in the 2009 MLB Draft.

However, with the Angels in the midst of an 11-year playoff drought, questions have swirled about whether or not Trout would ask for a trade.

When asked about the possibility, Trout had a straightforward answer.

“I haven’t even thought about that yet. I’m not gonna talk about the trade stuff,” Trout said.

Would Mike Trout consider asking for a trade?



"I haven’t even thought about that yet. I’m not gonna talk about the trade stuff." pic.twitter.com/88PtbGUjYx — HaloTerritory (@HaloTerritory) May 21, 2026

Trout had been hampered by injuries over the past couple of seasons, but the beginning of 2026 has been very encouraging for the outfielder, even if the Angels are losing games.

The Angels also put Trout back in center field after he spent a large amount of time previously as the designated hitter due to battling injuries.

Right now, it doesn’t seem that Trout is considering asking for a trade at all, and he has a full no-trade clause, which means he will have to approve any deal that takes place.

If Trout is put on the market, he would likely net a large return for the Angels, even with the injury woes he has dealt with over the past few seasons.