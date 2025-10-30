Fan fooled everyone by throwing back home run ball during Game 5

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan executed a perfect variation of the hidden ball trick during Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blasted a solo home run off of Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell during the top of the first inning of the Blue Jays’ 6-1 win at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. A fan who was standing on the walkway just beyond left-center field casually caught the ball in his glove, at which point the “throw it back!” chants began.

The fan, who was wearing a Dodgers hat, managed to fool everyone into thinking he was being loyal to the home team. He threw a baseball back onto the field, but it wasn’t the Guerrero home run. The young man quickly reached into his pocket and pulled out a different baseball.

Everyone around the fan thought he threw the Guerrero home run ball back and applauded.

This kid acted like he threw Vladdy’s home run back, but it was a different baseball



The Blue Jays fan near him was appalled pic.twitter.com/ZfpemVQWnA — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 29, 2025

That was as slick as it gets. You have to wonder if the fan kept a baseball in his pocket in anticipation of that exact scenario unfolding. He pulled the switcheroo so quickly that it seemed like he planned to do exactly that in the event that he caught a home run from a Blue Jays player.

By fooling everyone around him, the fan went home with a valuable souvenir while also giving off the impression that his loyalty to the Dodgers knows no limits.