Jacob deGrom reveals what makes his 100th win even more memorable

After getting stuck with career win No. 99 for over two weeks, Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom finally snatched his 100th pitching victory in the big leagues.

It came on Monday, as the two-time Cy Young Award winner helped the Rangers record a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.

It’s a feat that deserves to be remembered on its own, but the 37-year-old deGrom has another great reason to celebrate it.

“Today [is] Nolan’s third birthday,” deGrom said of his youngest son after his milestone win, via Jeff Jones of MLB.com. “I’ll always remember that, getting my 100th win on his third birthday. It’s really cool.”

That is also a great story for deGrom to tell Nolan one day. Against the Cardinals, the five-time All-Star tossed five scoreless innings and allowed just four hits with a walk, while racking up eight strikeouts in 91 pitches.

deGrom had to sweat it out in the dugout after exiting the mound, as the Rangers did not provide him with ample run support. Instead, Texas relied on its bullpen to help preserve the win.

deGrom, who signed a 5-year $185 million contract with the Rangers in 2022, is now 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA across 12 starts in 2026.