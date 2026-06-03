Guardians announcer cruelly roasts Jazz Chisholm during game

Jazz Chisholm Jr. caught a stray this week from an opposing broadcaster.

Chisholm and the New York Yankees played Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians . During the second inning at Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y., the Yankees infielder Chisholm came up to bat.

Guardians radio announcer Tom Hamilton then proceeded to mark the occasion by frying Chisholm with some out-of-pocket comments.

“He predicted the Yankees will win the World Series,” said Hamilton of Chisholm. “He did that last night on ‘The Jimmy Fallon Show.’ Pretty amazing he got on ‘The Jimmy Fallon Show’ batting .239.”

“Pretty amazing he got on that Jimmy Fallon show batting .239”



The Guardians radio guy Tom Hamilton takes a jab at Jazz Chisholm pic.twitter.com/xvhZxeluH7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 3, 2026

Chisholm did indeed appear Monday night on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. As Hamilton hinted at, Chisholm did also tell Fallon that the Yankees would be winning the World Series this year “for sure.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton was not wrong about Chisholm’s struggles at the plate this season. The two-time All-Star entered play on Tuesday hitting .239 with an ugly .385 slugging percentage on the year.

Chisholm, 28, often brings the slander onto himself with his tendency to put his foot in his mouth. But this is just par for the course for the longtime sportscaster Hamilton, who also once ruthlessly ripped another Cleveland opponent for being “fat.”