Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Everyone said the same thing after the Yankees’ latest mental error

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Jazz Chisholm making a mental mistake

The New York Yankees made another inexcusable mental error during Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins, and it had fans calling for manager Aaron Boone to take swift action.

Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was on first base with one out in the second inning of Saturday’s game against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Fl. Paul Goldschmidt hit a high popup to second base which was easily caught by Miami’s Xavier Edwards. Chisholm seemingly fell asleep, however, and got doubled off first base.

Chisholm did not even seem to lose track of how many outs there were. He just seemed to take it for granted that nobody would try to double him off as he leisurely moved back toward the bag.

For many Yankee fans, the explanation did not matter. Many argued that Chisholm needed to be benched to send a message.

Chisholm was not benched and remained on the field in the third inning.

This is the latest in a set of recent mental errors by the Yankees. On Wednesday, Austin Wells was doubled off second after losing track of how many outs there were and trying to go back to the dugout with two down. They suffered a devastating loss on Friday, aided in part by a massive fielding mistake.

Yankees fans have been very frustrated with what is perceived as a soft approach in Boone’s management. The fact that Chisholm was not benched over this will further reinforce that criticism.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!