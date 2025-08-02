Everyone said the same thing after the Yankees’ latest mental error

The New York Yankees made another inexcusable mental error during Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins, and it had fans calling for manager Aaron Boone to take swift action.

Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was on first base with one out in the second inning of Saturday’s game against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Fl. Paul Goldschmidt hit a high popup to second base which was easily caught by Miami’s Xavier Edwards. Chisholm seemingly fell asleep, however, and got doubled off first base.

Jazz Chisholm falls asleep at first base and gets caught for a double play pic.twitter.com/w7Zv5QYv7i — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 2, 2025

Chisholm did not even seem to lose track of how many outs there were. He just seemed to take it for granted that nobody would try to double him off as he leisurely moved back toward the bag.

For many Yankee fans, the explanation did not matter. Many argued that Chisholm needed to be benched to send a message.

Chisholm should be benched — Rich (@RAKcity27) August 2, 2025

i love Jazz Chisholm



that however is a benchable play in my mind — Thomas James (@RealThomasJames) August 2, 2025

I’m not picking on Jazz, but the manager needs to make a statement and put him on the bench. These kinds of plays happen nightly and nobody is ever held accountable. https://t.co/BON20zeB7t — NV (@nickv253) August 2, 2025

Jazz is my favorite Yankee but you’ve gotta bench him for that. All the infield depth we acquired at the deadline, there’s no excuse for him to still be in the game. It’s time for some accountability on this team — Rambo 🏹 (@chesportsguy) August 2, 2025

Need to bench Jazz for that. We added depth for a reason, that kind of sloppiness after last night is not acceptable. — Luke Kawa (@LJKawa) August 2, 2025

Chisholm was not benched and remained on the field in the third inning.

This is the latest in a set of recent mental errors by the Yankees. On Wednesday, Austin Wells was doubled off second after losing track of how many outs there were and trying to go back to the dugout with two down. They suffered a devastating loss on Friday, aided in part by a massive fielding mistake.

Yankees fans have been very frustrated with what is perceived as a soft approach in Boone’s management. The fact that Chisholm was not benched over this will further reinforce that criticism.