Interesting update emerges about Jazz Chisholm’s future with Yankees

Jazz Chisholm Jr. wants to remain with the New York Yankees, but the feeling might not necessarily be mutual.

The Yankees are listening to trade offers for the All-Star infielder Chisholm, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Thursday. This news comes amid MLB Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla. wrapping up earlier this week.

Chisholm, still only 27 years old, has been with the Yankees since 2024. He has mostly been a high-quality player for them, producing 31 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases last season en route to his second career MLB All-Star selection. Chisholm also willingly moved to third base for the Yankees upon his acquisition in 2024 (though he primarily played his natural position of second base last season with only occasional reps at third).

That said, the argument against Chisholm is that he is a low-batting-average player (hitting .242 in 2025) and is also extremely mistake-prone. Chisholm made an MLB-leading 12 errors in the infield last season and committed a number of embarrassing mental mistakes on the bases as well.

When it comes to Chisholm’s contract, he is entering his final season of arbitration in 2026. That means that the lefty hitter can become a free agent by this same time next year.

Back in September, Chisholm made some extremely strong comments about wanting to stay in New York. But if the Yankees see the right opportunity to move Chisholm this offseason, they may just take it.