Mariners sign All-Star slugger to 5-year contract

The Seattle Mariners on Sunday got one step closer to bringing the 2025 band back together.

The Mariners have reportedly agreed to re-sign first baseman Josh Naylor to a new contract. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Naylor is returning to Seattle on a five-year deal. The price tag on his pact has yet to be disclosed.

BREAKING: First baseman Josh Naylor and the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a five-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The first major free agent to sign this winter goes back to Seattle, where he was beloved after joining the Mariners in a deadline trade. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 17, 2025

The Mariners acquired Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a trade just before the July deadline. It did not take lang for Naylor to become a favorite among both Mariners players and fans alike.

Naylor batted just a tick below .300 with 9 home runs, 33 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, and an OPS of .831 across his 54 regular-season games with the Mariners. He took things to another level in the postseason. He raised his batting average to .340 and launched three home runs in 12 games for Seattle. His .967 OPS was only second to MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh.

The Mariners were one win shy of the World Series, and Naylor was a huge part of their magical playoff run. It’s no surprise the team wanted him back on a long-term deal. With Naylor just being 28 years old, Seattle is set to have him at first base for the rest of his prime years.