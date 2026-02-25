Larry Brown Sports

Brewers shock fans with video of Jacob Misiorowski

Jacob Misiorowski ready to pitch
Jun 20, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Jacob Misiorowski was (seemingly) doing his best William Tell impression this week.

The Milwaukee Brewers shocked fans on Tuesday with the video that they posted of their right-handed phenom Misiorowski. With the Brewers having started up Spring Training action, they shared a video of Misiorowski appearing to knock an apple off teammate Cooper Pratt’s head … using only his fastball.

The footage showed Misiorowski on the mound firing a rocket towards Pratt (who was seated on a crate at home plate with his back turned). Misiorowski succeeded in knocking the apple off the head of Pratt, who only managed to flinch a little bit before giving the thumbs-up.

Take a look at the video.

Of course, the jaw-dropping clip was not at all real. After their brief moment of awe, fans quickly found clues that the footage had been edited (including that the apple had splintered too early).

Obviously from the standpoints of liability and common sense as well, there was no way that the Brewers would actually put on such a production. But the team did succeed in generating further excitement about the 23-year-old Misiorowski, who was an All-Star as a rookie last season and pulled off some incredible feats that hadn’t been seen since the 19th century.

