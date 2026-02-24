Pete Crow-Armstrong takes a swipe at Dodgers fans

Pete Crow-Armstrong really does not care for one rival fanbase.

The Chicago Cubs star outfielder Crow-Armstrong was the subject of a Chicago Magazine feature that ran this week. During the feature, Crow-Armstrong talked about his connection with the city and got in a shot at fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the process.

“I love Chicago more and more,” Crow-Armstrong said in the feature. “It’s just an incredible city. The people are great. They give a s–t. They aren’t just baseball fans who go to the game like Dodgers fans to take pictures and whatever. They are paying attention. They care.”

Crow-Armstrong also touched on his journey from the minor leagues, his relationships with other Chicago athletes like Caleb Williams and Matas Buzelis, and many other topics. You can read the full Chicago Magazine feature at the link here.

The 23-year-old Crow-Armstrong clearly feels that the Dodgers fanbase has gotten watered down a bit these days. Indeed after back-to-back World Series titles headlined by A-listers like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, Dodgers games attract plenty of big-name celebrities and have earned a reputation as a place to be seen.

Crow-Armstrong was an All-Star and a Gold Glover last season for the Cubs, batting .247 with 31 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 35 stolen bases through 157 games. He might not be the only rival slugger though who has a problem with Dodgers fans.