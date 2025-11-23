Mets acquire former All-Star infielder in trade

The New York Mets and Texas Rangers made a surprising and significant trade on Sunday.

The Mets acquired second baseman Marcus Semien from the Rangers in exchange for outfielder Brandon Nimmo, as first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal marks a rare swap of everyday players for each other.

Semien is the more accomplished player in the deal. The 35-year-old is a three-time All-Star and was a key part of the Rangers’ 2023 World Series team. He is also regarded as an excellent defender and won a Gold Glove last season. On the other hand, his bat has regressed over the last few seasons, and he hit just .230 with 15 home runs last season.

Nimmo, primarily a left fielder, hit .262 with 25 home runs last season, and turns 33 next March. He is the slightly more expensive player, as he is due $102.5 million over the next five years. Semien is owed $72 million over the next three seasons.

The Mets want to get better defensively, and this move is a clear step in that direction. Nimmo, however, was the team’s longest-tenured player and is held in high esteem by the team’s fans, so this is a risky move from more than one perspective.