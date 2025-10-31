Former MLB pitcher Yoervis Medina dies at age 37

Ex-Major League Baseball pitcher Yoervis Medina has died at the age of 37.

The Seattle Mariners, whom Medina pitched for from 2013-15, relayed the sad news on Friday of Medina’s death.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Mariners pitcher Yoervis Medina,” the Mariners wrote on their X page. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

Shawn Garrett of KIRO 7 News in Seattle cited local media reports from Medina’s native Venezuela stating the former pitcher suffered a suspected heart attack while driving, which then led to a car crash. The incident reportedly occurred outside of a local shopping center in Naguanagua, Carabobo in Venezuela. Medina is said to have crashed his car into several parked vehicles before being pronounced dead on arrival by responding emergency crews.

Medina, a right-hander, began his MLB career with the Mariners in 2013 and pitched three total seasons for them. He was then traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2015, making a handful of appearances for them at the major-league level. After posting a career MLB record of 10-9 with a 3.08 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 146 total appearances, Medina went on to pitch overseas in both Italy and the Czech Republic.

During his brief run in Major League Baseball, Medina flashed some pretty impressive stuff and even had a wicked, knee-buckling curveball in his arsenal.