Craig Kimbrel’s Rays stint takes an unfortunate turn after just one appearance

The Tampa Bay Rays will have to wait a little longer before they can send veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel back to the mound.

After just one appearance with Tampa Bay, Kimbrel was placed by the Rays on the 15-day injured list on Sunday due to a right wrist strain, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Kimbrel started the 2026 MLB season with the New York Mets . He was designated for assignment by New York last week before he elected to become a free agent. The Rays then signed Kimbrel on Tuesday, the same day he made his debut for Tampa Bay in a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md.

The nine-time All-Star looked solid in his first appearance in a Rays uniform, pitching a scoreless inning and allowing just a hit with 2 strikeouts, albeit in a 6-1 loss to the Orioles. However, he dealt with soreness in his right wrist after playing catch on Friday, leading to his eventual trip to the injured list.

In a corresponding move, the Rays recalled right-hander Trevor Martin after sending him to Triple-A on Wednesday.

Kimbrel, who won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, has quite a journey in the big leagues, as he’s now seen action for 11 clubs, dating back to 2010 when he made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves .