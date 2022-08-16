MLB announces discipline for Pirates player who had phone in pocket

MLB on Tuesday announced discipline regarding the Pittsburgh Pirates player who was caught playing with a phone in his pocket.

Last week, Rodolfo Castro was diving into third base during a game against Arizona when his phone popped out of his pocket (video here).

MLB investigated the matter and decided to fine Castro and suspend him one game. Castro is appealing the suspension.

The light suspension seems to be an acknowledgement from MLB that Castro’s actions were inadvertent. MLB has been trying to crack down on players and teams using technology for cheating purposes. In this case, it seems pretty evident that Castro didn’t mean to have his phone on him while on the field.