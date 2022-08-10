MLB investigating Pirates player over cell phone incident

MLB is looking into a Pittsburgh Pirates player after a bizarre incident on Tuesday night.

Rodolfo Castro walked in the fourth inning and was heading to third on Oneil Cruz’s single. He did a head-first dive into third and his phone popped out from his back pocket onto the field.

Umpire Adam Hamari noticed the phone and pointed it out to an embarrassed Castro, who handed it to his third base coach.

This is a first… Rodolfo Castro's phone fell out of his pocket in the middle of the game 😅 pic.twitter.com/qaPd34qroF — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) August 10, 2022

Castro drew attention online for the unprecedented brainfart. He made it clear in comments after the game that he had just made an unintentional error.

“I don’t think there’s any professional ballplayer that would ever go out there with any intentions of taking a cellphone,” Castro said through an interpreter after the game. “It’s horrible it happened to me. Obviously, it was very unintentional.”

Ken Rosenthal says MLB is looking into the matter. They will want to know whether Castro made an idiotic mistake, or whether this is part of some sort of technological edge the Pirates are trying to gain.

MLB is looking into this matter… https://t.co/5WMC8xzI3f — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 10, 2022

We’re guessing that Castro’s “idiot defense” will hold up in this case. What an embarrassing mistake.