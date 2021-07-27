 Skip to main content
Report: Nationals speeding up Max Scherzer trade efforts

July 27, 2021
by Grey Papke

It continues to look more and more likely that the Washington Nationals will trade Max Scherzer, and the deal could come by the end of Thursday.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, teams interested in Scherzer believe the Nationals want to make a trade within the next 48 hours so any issues involving Scherzer’s veto rights can be dealt with. The chances of Scherzer making his next start for Washington appear “remote.”

Scherzer can be picky about where he goes because of his veto rights. The Nationals want this done early so that Scherzer and his new team have time to sort out any issues of compensation that may need to be negotiated.

The Nationals have been discussing possible Scherzer trades since before the weekend. The 37-year-old ace has a 2.83 ERA this season and can lead a playoff rotation. He’s unlikely to come cheap even though he’s a free agent at the end of the season.

