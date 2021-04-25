Orioles share hilarious Twitter edit after ending Athletics’ win streak

The Baltimore Orioles put an end to the Oakland Athletics’ 13-game win streak on Sunday, and they took an epic victory lap on social media after doing so.

The A’s came into Sunday’s game having not lost since Apr. 9. They had also taken the first two games of their road series in Baltimore, but the Orioles broke the win streak and avoided a sweep with an 8-1 rout on Sunday.

The Orioles’ response? Tweet out an edited video of The Undertaker from 2005, complete with his coffin representing the other teams that failed to beat Oakland during the win streak.

The 9-12 Orioles probably won’t have a ton to celebrate this year. They might as well live it up here.

There were moments during the A’s streak that were fairly fortuitous, but that’s how streaks like this happen. Besides, keeping it alive as long as they did just made for some good content for the Orioles.