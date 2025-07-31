Padres trade their top overall prospect for All-Star reliever

The San Diego Padres made an aggressive move to improve their bullpen ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Thursday, and they gave up their best prospect to do it.

The Padres have acquired former All-Star relief pitcher Mason Miller in a trade with the Oakland A’s, according to multiple reports. San Diego will also receive left-handed starting pitcher J.P. Sears while the A’s get shortstop Leodalis De Vries and right-handed pitchers Braden Nett, Henry Báez and Eduarniel Nuñez.

Miller, an All-Star in 2024, has been Oakland’s closer this season. He has a 3.76 ERA with 20 saves and 3 blown saves in 38 appearances. Miller has struck out 59 batters in 38 1/3 innings.

Sears is 7-9 this season with a 4.95 ERA, which is slightly above his career ERA of 4.48. The 29-year-old has made 22 starts this season after starting 32 games in both 2024 and 2023.

While the Padres kept their own closer, Robert Suarez, in the deal, many feel they gave up far too much. De Vries was San Diego’s top prospect and is ranked the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball by MLB.com. Nett was the third-ranked prospect in the Padres organization.

The Padres entered Thursday with a record of 60-49. They have climbed to within three games of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, and they obviously feel they are a legitimate contender.

San Diego’s bullpen should be better in the short term, but many believe they are going to regret giving up De Vries without getting more in return.