 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 7, 2021

ESPN’s Pedro Gomez receives tributes after shocking death at 58

February 7, 2021
by Grey Papke

Pedro Gomez

Sports media personalities paid tribute to ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez after the network announced his sudden death.

The network said in a statement that Gomez died unexpectedly on Sunday at the age of 58. ESPN chairman James Pitaro was among the first to pay tribute.

Many of ESPN’s other personalities remembered Gomez, who had worked at ESPN as a reporter since 2003.

Gomez was best known for his coverage of baseball with ESPN. Subsequently, he was memorialized by many leading baseball reporters and others around the game who knew him well.

Gomez is survived by his family, including his son Rio, who is a pitcher in the Boston Red Sox organization.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus