ESPN’s Pedro Gomez receives tributes after shocking death at 58

Sports media personalities paid tribute to ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez after the network announced his sudden death.

The network said in a statement that Gomez died unexpectedly on Sunday at the age of 58. ESPN chairman James Pitaro was among the first to pay tribute.

ESPN remembers SportsCenter reporter Pedro Gomez, who passed away unexpectedly today at the age of 58.https://t.co/0Q75PlBEvG pic.twitter.com/4B5r7OG9Ni — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 8, 2021

Many of ESPN’s other personalities remembered Gomez, who had worked at ESPN as a reporter since 2003.

A great man and a crushing loss. https://t.co/NK6F4Qwv4q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 8, 2021

We are shocked, crushed and grieving.

Pedro Gomez was such a good man and good friend. https://t.co/GzeYjLuuS3 — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 8, 2021

He was the absolute best of us. This is so crushing. Anyone who knew Pedro loved him. https://t.co/CZURZq6PPo — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 8, 2021

Just a devastating loss. Pedro was a trailblazing journalist and a beautiful, kind man. He will be truly missed. https://t.co/YVjPeYMUBp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2021

Gomez was best known for his coverage of baseball with ESPN. Subsequently, he was memorialized by many leading baseball reporters and others around the game who knew him well.

I am heartbroken. Pedro was a good friend, a great journalist and a proud husband and father. Everyone loved him. Everyone. https://t.co/FBO3U4H3Np — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 8, 2021

I will fail to put into words my sadness at hearing this. Pedro was a gem as a reporter and a person, one of the people you loved bumping into at the park. My condolences to his friends and family. https://t.co/ga2kahkdyC — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 8, 2021

Devastating news. Pedro was as good a person as I have met in this business. A tremendous loss for the baseball community. Condolences to his family. Rest in peace, my friend. https://t.co/B4wiSPod0k — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 8, 2021

We have lost a great man and dear friend. Pedro was quick with a smile, encouragement, and a story — and he had so many to share. He was a proud father above all. I will never forget the authentic brilliance of his reports from Cuba in March 2016. I am heartbroken and stunned. https://t.co/HEe8u08wd0 — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 8, 2021

Pedro was the guy you looked forward to bumping jnto at the ballpark. The guy who’d teach you something about the game. The guy who would text out of the blue to to keep an old running joke going. Gone too soon. My heart breaks for his family. https://t.co/YS3r2s90oa — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) February 8, 2021

Pedro Gomez was one of the kindest and most genuine people you’d ever come across in our game. We were all better off for knowing him personally and professionally. My deepest condolences to his family. What a terrible loss for our baseball community. — Alex Wood (@Awood45) February 8, 2021

Gomez is survived by his family, including his son Rio, who is a pitcher in the Boston Red Sox organization.