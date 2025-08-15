Larry Brown Sports

Pete Crow-Armstrong commits 9th-inning baserunning blunder in loss

Pete Crow-Armstrong sliding past the base

Pete Crow-Armstrong looked his age a bit during Friday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs lost to the Pirates in their weekend series opener at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill. During the bottom of the ninth inning with his team trailing 3-2, Crow-Armstrong hit a leadoff single and was thus on base representing the tying run.

He then attempted to steal second base on the first pitch of the at-bat by teammate Nico Hoerner. Crow-Armstrong easily had the bag stolen … but he way overslid the base and was tagged out before he could even try to circle back.

Here is the video.

With Crow-Armstrong making the first out of the inning, the Cubs went down in order from there and lost by that same 3-2 final score. They are now 68-53 on the season but are lagging way behind the scorching 76-44 Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central division lead.

Still only 23 years old, Crow-Armstrong was, in fairness, 3-for-3 during the game and is enjoying a phenomenal season overall. A 2025 MLB All-Star, Crow-Armstrong entered play on Friday hitting .254 with 27 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases.

But Crow-Armstrong has been slumping lately and is batting a subpar .205 ever since the All-Star break. He is also still prone to blunders every now and then and made a brutal mental mistake during a game earlier this summer too.

.
