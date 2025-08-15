Pete Crow-Armstrong commits 9th-inning baserunning blunder in loss

Pete Crow-Armstrong looked his age a bit during Friday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs lost to the Pirates in their weekend series opener at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill. During the bottom of the ninth inning with his team trailing 3-2, Crow-Armstrong hit a leadoff single and was thus on base representing the tying run.

He then attempted to steal second base on the first pitch of the at-bat by teammate Nico Hoerner. Crow-Armstrong easily had the bag stolen … but he way overslid the base and was tagged out before he could even try to circle back.

Here is the video.

pete crow armstrong with the worst dive i've ever seen in the bottom of the 9th. this is now his 3rd time sliding off of a bag when beating the throw by a mile pic.twitter.com/5pvxd7BiZs — Liams Locks (@itsliamslocks) August 15, 2025

With Crow-Armstrong making the first out of the inning, the Cubs went down in order from there and lost by that same 3-2 final score. They are now 68-53 on the season but are lagging way behind the scorching 76-44 Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central division lead.

Still only 23 years old, Crow-Armstrong was, in fairness, 3-for-3 during the game and is enjoying a phenomenal season overall. A 2025 MLB All-Star, Crow-Armstrong entered play on Friday hitting .254 with 27 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases.

But Crow-Armstrong has been slumping lately and is batting a subpar .205 ever since the All-Star break. He is also still prone to blunders every now and then and made a brutal mental mistake during a game earlier this summer too.