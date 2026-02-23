Larry Brown Sports

Tarik Skubal’s status for WBC has been made clear

Tarik Skubal walking off the field
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) walks off the field after throwing the first inning against Oakland Athletics of the home opening day at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, April 5, 2024. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Team USA will not be able to lean on Tarik Skubal as much as they likely hoped during the World Baseball Classic.

Skubal confirmed Monday that he will only start once for Team USA during the event, which starts on March 5. The Detroit Tigers ace will only pitch in the pool round, and will not be available for the championship rounds.

Skubal said he planned to try to lobby to attend the finals is the United States make it that far, but only to watch.

While Team USA will have Paul Skenes the whole way through the tournament, they would have been very tough to beat with Skubal in the equation as well. Ultimately, the Tigers want him healthy for what they hope will be a playoff season, and that has to take priority.

The back-to-back AL Cy Young winner posted a 2.21 ERA with 241 strikeouts in 195.1 innings last season. He will not be the only star pitcher who does not take the mound during the latter rounds of the tournament.

.

