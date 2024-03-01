Red Sox take flier on former All-Star slugger

The Red Sox and C.J. Cron agreed to terms on a 1-year deal pending a physical. It’s a minor-league deal.

According to Boston Globe Red Sox reporter Alex Speier, the deal calls for Cron to earn $2 million if he makes the MLB roster, with the potential to earn $500,000 in performance bonuses.

According to Boston Globe Red Sox reporter Alex Speier, the deal calls for Cron to earn $2 million if he makes the MLB roster, with the potential to earn $500,000 in performance bonuses.

The 34-year-old first baseman began his career with the Los Angeles Angels and showed immediate power while splitting time at first and DH. He popped a career-high 30 home runs for the Rays in 2018. He slugged 28 homers for the Rockies in 2021 and 29 in 2022. He was named an All-Star for Colorado in 2022.

Cron was having another solid season with the Rockies last season before being re-acquired by the Angels in a trade. Cron batted .260 with a .780 OPS over 56 games with Colorado last season. He batted just .200 in 15 games with the Angels. He will likely compete with Bobby Dalbec for a spot off Boston’s bench.

Cron historically has hit very well at Fenway Park.