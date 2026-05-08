Guardians fan's foul ball fiasco ends in date's beer bath.

During a recent Guardians three-game series against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, one Cleveland fan tried to snag a foul ball with one hand while gripping a beer in the other. Big mistake.

The souvenir sailed right through his fingers, but the beer didn’t. It erupted straight onto the woman beside him, drenching her nachos and face in one glorious splash.

This Cleveland Guardians fan didn’t catch the foul ball and spilled his drink all over the woman next to him — and her nachos 😭



Not the double error 💀 pic.twitter.com/k8TBZ4Ixo7 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 7, 2026

Classic double error: Zero ball, zero drink saved. He never bothered with the classic “hold my beer” warning. Instead, she ended up wearing it.

Slow-motion replays turned the frothy disaster into instant internet gold.

Credit to her—she could’ve been furious. Instead, the presumed girlfriend (or wife, or friend) burst out laughing. Her hilarious reaction stole the show and won over fans everywhere.

In a season of close calls, this standside blunder delivered the ultimate refreshment: Proof that sometimes the best catches are the ones that get away—along with a cold beer.