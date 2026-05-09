Brewers’ Brandon Lockridge suffers a frightening injury slamming into concrete barrier

Brandon Lockridge was forced to exit Friday’s game after suffering a very scary injury.

Lockridge and the Milwaukee Brewers were playing at home on Friday against the New York Yankees . In the fourth inning at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisc., the Brewers left fielder Lockridge was in hot pursuit of a foul ball off the bat of Yankees star Cody Bellinger .

The ball ultimately landed in the seats, and Lockridge ended up slamming into an exposed concrete barrier in foul territory. Lockridge was running at just about full speed and appeared to strike the barrier feet-first.

After being down in pain on the outfield dirt for several moments, Lockridge was helped to his feet by teammates and staff. He had to be carted off the field from there though and missed the rest of the game as the Brewers beat the Yankees 6-0.

Here is the video of Lockridge’s injury.

Brandon Lockridge was in serious pain after crashing into the wall in foul territory pic.twitter.com/tgLfCpHaIp — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 9, 2026

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said to reporters after the game that X-rays on Lockridge, 29, were negative for a fracture but that Lockridge had a deep laceration that went to the bone. Meanwhile, the collision occurred just one day after a similarly scary incident involving the left fielder for (coincidentally) the Yankees.