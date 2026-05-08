Mets announcers ‘Lady and the Tramp’ a $45 Glizzilla

In the middle of Wednesday night’s broadcast from Coors Field, New York Mets play-by-play man Gary Cohen watched in amused horror as analysts Keith Hernandez and Steve Gelbs turned a $45 monstrosity into must-see television.

The Glizzilla—a two-foot-long, one-pound frankfurter sprawled across a 19-inch bun—landed in the booth like a meaty missile during the Mets’ eventual 10-5 victory over the Rockies.

Hernandez and Gelbs, channeling their inner Disney canines, attacked the beast from opposite ends in a messy, mustard-dappled reenactment of the iconic “Lady and the Tramp” spaghetti scene.

Keith Hernandez and Steve Gelbs shared "The Glizzilla," a two-foot, one-pound hot dog, at the Colorado Rockies game. pic.twitter.com/Umu0gwPDQF — Stadium Eats (@stadium_eats_) May 7, 2026

Bites were traded with theatrical flair as the oversized wiener wobbled precariously in its cardboard carrier. Cohen wisely passed on the frank, later quipping that the spectacle “will live forever.”

Though the Glizzilla proved more gimmick than gourmet, the duo’s synchronized chomping delivered genuine laughs and a broadcast highlight far juicier than anything happening on the diamond.

In a season of big swings and bigger expectations, Hernandez and Gelbs reminded fans that sometimes the real home run is simply having the relish to tackle a two-foot dog on live TV.