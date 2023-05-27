Renderings of A’s Stadium in Las Vegas are pretty awesome

The Oakland A’s are set to move to Las Vegas in the coming years, and they released some renderings on Friday of their proposed ballpark. The renderings are pretty awesome.

The A’s reached an agreement with Bally’s Corporation and GLPI to develop a ballpark at the site of the Tropicana Las Vegas. The ballpark will feature a retractable roof and seat 30,000 fans.

Here’s what their renderings of the park look like:

The #Athletics have some Las Vegas ballpark renderings on the @TropLV site… pic.twitter.com/zMA39tv4UH — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) May 26, 2023

The MGM Grand in the background makes the renderings look pretty cool.

As part of the agreement to build the ballpark, a 1,500-room hotel and casino will also be built on the property. The entire project is expected to cost $1.5 billion.

Nevada recently announced their plans for a tentative funding agreement for the A’s ballpark. Public funds will be used to cover less than 25 percent of the costs, according to the announcement.

Meanwhile, the A’s are continuing one of the most embarrassing seasons in MLB history. Their reward for the brutal season appears to be a move to Vegas.