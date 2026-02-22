Larry Brown Sports

Rhys Hoskins has signed with a new team

Rhys Hoskins in warmups
Nov 1, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) warms up before game three of the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Rhys Hoskins will try to reignite his MLB career with a new team.

Hoskins is signing a minor league contract with the Cleveland Guardians. He was in camp with the team Sunday morning, and he could make as much as $1.5 million if he makes the team.

Hoskins was a feared slugger with the Philadelphia Phillies, and he crossed the 30 home run plateau twice. He suffered a torn ACL in the spring of 2023 and has not been the same player since. While he hit 26 home runs for Milwaukee in 2024, that number fell to 12 in 90 games last season.

The Guardians have been notoriously successful with under-the-radar additions, and they have an opening at first base after Carlos Santana’s departure. Hoskins has a real opportunity to win that job, at least on a platoon basis.

There is a chance Hoskins might benefit from leaving the National League, too. He had really built up some enemies there.

