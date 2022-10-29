Rob Manfred hints at significant MLB rule change becoming permanent

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred hinted Saturday that a significant rule change that was meant to be temporary may become permanent going forward.

In an interview with Christopher Russo of Mad Dog Radio, Manfred suggested that the so-called extra innings “ghost runner” rule is likely to remain in place going forward. Manfred argued that the rule, which places a runner at second base at the start of each half inning during extra innings, has been popular within the sport.

Rob Manfred tells @MadDogUnleashed the ghost runner/extra inning rule will likely stay. ‘The clubs like it,the players like it.And I think overall the fans like it.I think it does bring sort of a focus to the end of the baseball game in a way that has been positively received.’ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 29, 2022

The rule was originally introduced for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season to keep games from going too long. Even as most other pandemic-inspired rule changes were eliminated in 2022, the “ghost runner” stayed, partly because of the lockout-induced late start to the season. The rule has certainly succeeded in keeping games shorter and preventing teams from having to burn out pitching staffs in long contests, though detractors argue that it has eliminated some of the drama that comes with these games and made it too easy to score and win.

At least initially, the rule seemed to be quite unpopular within the sport. It’s possible that after three seasons, people have gotten used to it. Either that or Manfred is badly wrong on his reading of its support.