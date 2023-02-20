Shohei Ohtani’s agent drops big hint about free agency

All the signals coming out of Shohei Ohtani’s camp seem to be pointing in one specific direction as he heads into the final season of his contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

Nez Balelo, Ohtani’s agent, seemed to suggest Monday that Ohtani intends to test the free agent market at the end of the season. While Balelo did not completely rule it out, a preseason contract extension does not sound like a likely outcome.

“I’ve always been open to it,” Balelo said of an extension, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. “But there’s several layers to this one, and Shohei’s earned the right to play through the year, explore free agency, and we’ll see where it shakes out.”

This is only going to lead people to further assume that Ohtani might walk at the end of the year. Ohtani himself added fuel to that fire with his comments at the start of spring.

Ohtani has yet to play in the playoffs despite his numerous accomplishments with the Angels. If he does not think that is going to change, he will probably test the market and may well leave, which would be a massive blow to the franchise.