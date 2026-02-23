Everyone said the same thing about the NFL’s tush push announcement

The NFL appears unlikely to even consider a tush push ban this offseason, and fans think they know why.

NFL competition committee co-chair Rich McKay said Sunday that no team has proposed to ban the tush push this offseason and he does not expect it to happen. Many fans argued that this was no coincidence, as the Philadelphia Eagles’ take on the play proved less unbeatable this season.

The Eagles dealt with a number of injuries to their offensive line this season, and saw the play stopped on a few occasions. While still highly successful more often than not, it was not a guarantee of a first down, and other teams started to deploy their own takes as well.

Fans were quick to point out that the lack of a proposed ban this offseason proves that the objections to the play were never about player safety, but were simply because the Eagles were so good at it.

No team has proposed to ban the Tush Push this offseason.



It was the Eagles worst season of performance with the play, now all of a sudden they don’t care about a ban.



It was never about player safety 🤔#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/YtPo6S2udQ — 2K SA (2026 NFL MVP) (@BarkleysBurner_) February 23, 2026

They complained about the Tush Push needing to be banned bc "hard to officiate" up until about week 6 or 7 and then magically nobody mentioned it again for the rest of the season…last year it was a "health concern"….now it's not an issue at all. — Mostly Eagles Tweets  (@MostlyEagles) February 23, 2026

2022: Eagles make the Superbowl – “we’ve gotta ban this play!”



2023: Eagles lose in 1st round – no one cares about the tush push



2024: Eagles win the Superbowl – “we’ve gotta ban this play!”



2025: Eagles lose in 1st round – no one cares about the tush push



Predictable. — Mullet (@Philly2025) February 23, 2026

Even NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo suggested that the lack of a proposed ban was largely down to the play becoming more stoppable.

That, and the tush push is so much safer now. (Read: stoppable) https://t.co/xOdHHsdTIb — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 22, 2026

The NFL came very close to banning the play last offseason, with player safety being cited as a significant concern. Those who were quite familiar with the play suggested those concerns were vastly overstated.

Teams did try to innovate this season by coming up with new ways to prevent the play from succeeding. That will only continue in 2026 as the rest of the league adapts.