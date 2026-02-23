Larry Brown Sports

Everyone said the same thing about the NFL’s tush push announcement

The Eagles line up to run the tush push

The NFL appears unlikely to even consider a tush push ban this offseason, and fans think they know why.

NFL competition committee co-chair Rich McKay said Sunday that no team has proposed to ban the tush push this offseason and he does not expect it to happen. Many fans argued that this was no coincidence, as the Philadelphia Eagles’ take on the play proved less unbeatable this season.

The Eagles dealt with a number of injuries to their offensive line this season, and saw the play stopped on a few occasions. While still highly successful more often than not, it was not a guarantee of a first down, and other teams started to deploy their own takes as well.

Fans were quick to point out that the lack of a proposed ban this offseason proves that the objections to the play were never about player safety, but were simply because the Eagles were so good at it.

Even NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo suggested that the lack of a proposed ban was largely down to the play becoming more stoppable.

The NFL came very close to banning the play last offseason, with player safety being cited as a significant concern. Those who were quite familiar with the play suggested those concerns were vastly overstated.

Teams did try to innovate this season by coming up with new ways to prevent the play from succeeding. That will only continue in 2026 as the rest of the league adapts.

