Report: Notable NL team trying to trade for Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels are listening to trade offers for Shohei Ohtani, and one notable team apparently has some serious interest in the two way star.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have been trying to talk with the Angels about an Ohtani trade.

While a Shohei Ohtani trade is viewed as unlikely, sources say the #Dodgers have tried to engage the #Angels regarding the possibility of acquiring the superstar. Many in the industry are skeptical that Ohtani would be dealt to the Angels’ geographic rival. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 30, 2022

Morosi cautions that a trade is unlikely and that the Angels would likely be reluctant to trade Ohtani to their intracity rival.

Even if a trade is unlikely, it’s extremely notable that the Dodgers have interest in trading for Ohtani. They were one of the finalists to sign Ohtani when he entered MLB as a free agent from Japan.

The Dodgers have a rich history of Japanese players starring for their franchise. From Hideo Nomo to Kenta Maeda, Kaz Ishii, Takashi Saito and Hiroki Kuroda, the Dodgers have had a strong pipeline of Japanese pitchers play for them. Ohtani would be a natural fit with the team.

Plus, Ohtani has said that winning is his priority. Few teams have done more winning than the Dodgers recently. They are a big threat to sign Ohtani if he ends up leaving the Angels in free agency.