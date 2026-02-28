Larry Brown Sports

2-time MLB All-Star agrees to sign with Royals

Starling Marte smiles
Apr 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Starling Marte (6) shows emotion in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals are adding a two-time All-Star to their roster roughly a month before Opening Day.

The Royals have agreed to terms with outfielder Starling Marte, according to multiple reports. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that Marte is getting a major league deal.

Marte is a low-risk addition for the Royals and could provide huge upside if he can get anywhere close to his previous peak. He hit .270 last season with the New York Mets, but hit .292 with 16 home runs and 18 stolen bases as recently as 2022.

On the other hand, Marte turned 37 last October, and his speed and power are inevitably going to fade as he gets older. That is why he was still available to the Royals at the end of February, with most teams clearly not seeing a role for him on their rosters this year.

The Mets had deemed Marte expendable after signing Juan Soto, but his contract was too hefty to move. The Royals think he has more to offer, and will now get to find out if they’re right at a greatly reduced price.

.

