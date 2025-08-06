Tommy Pham produces the worst throw of the year

Tommy Pham glitched out during Tuesday’s game.

The Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Pham completely embarrassed himself against the San Francisco Giants. During the top of the fifth at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pa., Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos had a routine base hit to left.

Pham fielded the ball and tried to casually fire it back into the infield. But unfortunately, the ball had other plans.

The 12-year MLB veteran Pham spiked the ball into the outfield grass, and an alert Ramos was able to take second base on him. You can see the humiliating video at the link here.

Making matters even worse for Pham there was that Ramos was able to score because of the gaffe. As a two-out runner in scoring position, Ramos was off on first contact and came into the plate on an infield hit by Giants slugger Rafael Devers on the very next at-bat. Willy Adames then followed with a two-run homer to blow the game open at 6-1, and the Giants ended up winning by an 8-1 final score.

To give Pham the benefit of the doubt there, it looked like the ball simply slipped from his grasp. But you never know quite what you are gonna get with the 37-year-old as Pham also had a bizarre incident during Tuesday’s contest where he hit himself in the head with his bat after striking out.

The Pirates are now 49-65 on the season and continue to invent new ways to trip over their own feet. Now Pham is submitting another contribution to their lowlight reel (though at least this one did not involve an obscene gesture).