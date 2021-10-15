Umpire Gabe Morales gets brutal Wikipedia edits after blown call

Umpire Gabe Morales got the Wikipedia treatment after his blown call ended the San Francisco Giants’ season.

The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of their NLDS on Thursday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco. They struggled offensively against the Dodgers in the game, but got a runner on in the 9th against Max Scherzer thanks to a Justin Turner fielding error.

Then with two outs in the inning, Scherzer had Wilmer Flores 0-2. Flores appeared to check his swing on the 0-2 pitch low and away. The Dodgers appealed to the first base umpire, Morales, who said Flores swung (video here). That call gave the Dodgers the strikeout and ended the game.

Giants fans were furious over the call. Morales’ Wikipedia profile immediately received some unfriendly edits.

As you may have expected, didn't take long for Wikipedia to do its thing with Gabe Morales.

The first edit called Morales an “LA Fanboy.”

The second edit listed him as being on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ payroll.

That sort of treatment is pretty typical after a big play like that. What an awful way for the Giants’ season to end, though Dodgers fans noted a bit of karma.

Photo: Jun 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; MLB umpire Gabe Morales reacts during the Arizona Diamondbacks game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports