Notable update emerges on Clayton Kershaw’s post-retirement plans

Clayton Kershaw is no longer an active MLB player, and he might not intend to jump back into the sport right away either.

Many believe that the retired former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kershaw wants to step away from the game for the time being, Front Office Sports reported on Thursday. The report also notes that Kershaw, 37, is now expecting his fifth child with wife Ellen.

Kershaw just retired from baseball after 18 illustrious seasons over which he made 11 All-Star teams, won three Cy Young Awards, and picked up three World Series rings (including one in 2025 to cap off his big-league career). As a result, he has very much earned some time off if he so desires.

That said, Kershaw seems to be a natural fit for a job on television. He produced many classic moments over the years while mic’d up (including one from just a few months ago) and would obviously be appealing to a national audience as a big name who spent his entire career in a major market.

The Front Office Sports report notes that Kershaw did decline a job in the Dodgers’ front office in order to spend more time with his family. Thus, that may indeed be the priority for him right now, especially with another child on the way.

If Kershaw does end up on television at some point, it could be pretty poetic. For one, he might be able to start roasting others instead of it being the other way around like usual.