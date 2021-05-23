Video: Albert Pujols hooks up Dodgers fan with his bat during game

Albert Pujols had a cool gift for a fan on Saturday.

Pujols hit an RBI single for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the eighth inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants. He was immediately subbed out for a pinch runner. Then when he got to the dugout, he gave a Dodgers fan a fist bump and then gifted the young fan his bat.

Albert Pujols: Great player, better person pic.twitter.com/VNqNIPEgP8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 23, 2021

That’s pretty awesome.

Pujols was 1-for-4 in the game with the RBI. He’s already knocked in five runs for his new team, which he joined last week after being cut by the Angels. He seems to be loving things with his new squad.