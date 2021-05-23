 Skip to main content
Video: Albert Pujols hooks up Dodgers fan with his bat during game

May 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols had a cool gift for a fan on Saturday.

Pujols hit an RBI single for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the eighth inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants. He was immediately subbed out for a pinch runner. Then when he got to the dugout, he gave a Dodgers fan a fist bump and then gifted the young fan his bat.

That’s pretty awesome.

Pujols was 1-for-4 in the game with the RBI. He’s already knocked in five runs for his new team, which he joined last week after being cut by the Angels. He seems to be loving things with his new squad.

