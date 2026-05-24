Video: Livvy Dunne had a profane reaction to George Springer’s home run off Paul Skenes

Livvy Dunne did not like what she saw (and heard) early in her boyfriend’s start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Dunne was among the thousands in attendance to watch the second game of the three-game series between the Pirates and the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, and she did not have a great experience right away, as Skenes gave up a home run to George Springer on just his third pitch in the contest.

Dunne immediately knew Springer had a home run in the bag after the crisp sound of his bat’s contact with Skenes’ 97 mph fastball.

She even seemingly let out a profane word that might be more emphatic than Springer’s home run.

Livvy Dunne was excited about this Paul Skenes start until the third pitch pic.twitter.com/ppStm5MDUV — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 23, 2026

Springer’s home run was just the start of a frustrating night for Skenes, who allowed 5 earned runs on 9 hits with just 2 strikeouts and 1 walk in five innings of work. Skenes picked up the pitching loss, as the Pirates absorbed a 5-2 defeat.

The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Skenes also seems to be going through it on the mound of late. In a previous start, he surrendered 5 earned runs on 6 hits (including a home run) in a 6-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on May 17. He has also now given up 6 home runs in 11 starts. He allowed only 11 home runs in 32 starts in 2025.