Wander Franco sentenced in sexual abuse case

Former Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been sentenced after being alleged to have sexually exploited a minor.

Franco was found guilty of sexual and psychological exploitation of a minor stemming from his relationship with a 14-year-old girl. He will, however, avoid a prison sentence.

The victim’s mother will receive a 10-year prison sentence for money laundering.

Wander Franco receives guilty verdict, but avoids prison sentence. The full sentencing will be June 16.

The victim’s mother is sentenced 10 years in prison for money laundering. https://t.co/UOAxQr8nsc — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 25, 2026

Franco had previously been found guilty of the crime and was given a suspended two-year prison sentence. Prosecutors had sought to imprison him for five years in the case.

Charges against Franco first surfaced in August 2023, at which point the Rays placed him on administrative leave. He has not played since and is on the league’s restricted list. At the time of his arrest, he was in the early parts of an 11-year, $182 million contract with the Rays that he had signed in 2021. He has not been receiving payments since July 2024.

The most recent information about Franco indicated that he was admitted to a mental health facility last September at the request of his family.