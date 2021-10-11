 Skip to main content
Watch: Chipper Jones embarrassingly drops foul ball at Braves game

October 11, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Chipper Jones foul ball

Chipper Jones may not have played in Game 3 of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves on Monday, but the Hall of Famer still committed a brutal error.

Jones had a seat near the Braves dugout at Truist Park, and he had a chance to catch a routine pop foul in the top of the second inning. The former slugger was unable to make the play, resulting in a long stare from Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud. Here’s the embarrassing video:

It’s unclear if Jones lost the ball in the sun, but that’s a play the 1999 National League MVP could have made with his eyes closed in his heyday.

Jones actually made a nice caycj on a foul ball during a Braves playoff game two years ago (video here). Unfortunately, we have to mark him down for an error for Monday’s blunder.

