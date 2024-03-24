Report reveals when Jordan Montgomery is expected to sign

Though time is running out fast, Jordan Montgomery may ultimately end up with a deal before Opening Day.

Jim Bowden of MLB Network appeared Sunday on SiriusXM Radio and gave an update on the market for the free agent left-hander Montgomery. He said that Montgomery is expected to sign with a team this week.

“Montgomery’s market is here,” said Bowden. “It’s probably going to happen this week [that he signs]. It’s becoming really competitive.”

Bowden also said that Montgomery has two “long-term offers” on the table at the moment but did not specify from which teams.

The 31-year-old Montgomery went 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP overall last season. He was a member of the Texas Rangers’ World Series-winning team but has continued to wait out for a deal, even as the likes of Blake Snell, JD Martinez, Cody Bellinger, and Matt Chapman (all fellow holdouts as well) have settled for shorter-term contracts.

Montgomery’s long wait might end up paying off nicely though as he now apparently has multiple long-term offers to choose from. It is easy to speculate too on which teams may be involved as we recently heard Montgomery was back in talks with at least one notable club.