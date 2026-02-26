Yankees’ latest addition is a bad sign for Jasson Dominguez

The New York Yankees shored up their outfield depth this week, which may come at the expense of Jasson Dominguez.

The Yankees on Wednesday signed veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Grichuk, a 12-year MLB veteran, provides New York with a reliable veteran bat with some decent power.

While Grichuk is no longer the slugger capable of hitting 31 home runs that he once was, the Yankees may need his right-handed power to balance out their lefty-heavy starting outfield that includes Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham.

A few fans and media members saw the addition of Grichuk as a vote of minimal confidence in Dominguez, who could potentially fill a similar role. Some believe the signing signals Dominguez will likely end up in AAA to start the season.

Addition of righty hitting OF is more evidence Jason Dominguez may be ticketed to AAA to start season https://t.co/xiJAkT5bRA — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 26, 2026

The Yankees adding outfield depth right now is roster language for Dominguez not being ready for Opening Day. Front offices rarely say it directly but the transactions always tell the real story before any announcement does. — GREENCODE (@greencode12) February 26, 2026

This means Dominguez starts in AAA — Samshottakes (@Samshottakes) February 26, 2026

Dominguez can start looking for housing in Scranton https://t.co/sbXzR0eg5p — CJ Kaltenbach (@TheSeigeDFS) February 26, 2026

While Dominguez is a switch-hitter, the Dominican has performed much better in the majors as a left-handed batter.

He has a career batting average of .269 with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs in 394 plate appearances batting lefty. The average drops to below the Mendoza line with just 1 home run in 134 right-handed plate appearances.

Until Dominguez can reliably hit from both sides of the plate, the Yankees may want to develop him further in the minors rather than have him serve as a backup in the big leagues.