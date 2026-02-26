Larry Brown Sports

Yankees’ latest addition is a bad sign for Jasson Dominguez

Jasson Dominguez holding a bat
Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Jasson Dominguez plays for the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees shored up their outfield depth this week, which may come at the expense of Jasson Dominguez.

The Yankees on Wednesday signed veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Grichuk, a 12-year MLB veteran, provides New York with a reliable veteran bat with some decent power.

While Grichuk is no longer the slugger capable of hitting 31 home runs that he once was, the Yankees may need his right-handed power to balance out their lefty-heavy starting outfield that includes Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham.

A few fans and media members saw the addition of Grichuk as a vote of minimal confidence in Dominguez, who could potentially fill a similar role. Some believe the signing signals Dominguez will likely end up in AAA to start the season.

While Dominguez is a switch-hitter, the Dominican has performed much better in the majors as a left-handed batter.

He has a career batting average of .269 with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs in 394 plate appearances batting lefty. The average drops to below the Mendoza line with just 1 home run in 134 right-handed plate appearances.

Until Dominguez can reliably hit from both sides of the plate, the Yankees may want to develop him further in the minors rather than have him serve as a backup in the big leagues.

