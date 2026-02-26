Glen Kuiper lands his first broadcasting gig since firing for racial slur

Glen Kuiper is about to return to the airwaves.

The former Athletics broadcaster Kuiper will provide the local radio call for the San Francisco Giants’ exhibition game against Team USA on March 3, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday. Slusser adds that the door is also open for Kuiper to potentially call regular season games for the Giants on local radio in 2026 as well.

This marks the first broadcasting gig that Kuiper has landed ever since his 2023 firing by the Athletics. Kuiper was on the air for NBC Sports California before an A’s game and was recapping a trip that he took to the Negro League Museum but accidentally uttered a racial slur instead.

You can see the video of Kuiper’s misspeak here.

Kuiper promptly apologized for his error during the game. The president of the Negro League Museum even made a statement at the time publicly calling for Kuiper to be forgiven.

However, NBC Sports still decided to suspend and then ultimately fire Kuiper, who had been an announcer for the Athletics since 2004. Now Kuiper will be getting his very first broadcasting opportunity ever since then with the Giants, who notably employ Kuiper’s older brother Duane (a former San Francisco player) as a broadcaster.