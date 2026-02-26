Pete Crow-Armstrong makes more inflammatory comments about Dodgers fans

Pete Crow-Armstrong said what he said about his dislike of Los Angeles Dodgers fans.

The Chicago Cubs star outfielder Crow-Armstrong went viral a few days ago over his swipe at the Dodgers’ fanbase during a magazine feature. PCA essentially ripped Dodgers fans for not actually caring about the game (read his full remarks here).

On Wednesday, Crow-Armstrong was interviewed by “Foul Territory.” During the interview, Crow-Armstrong got asked about his comments and proceeded to double down.

“I grew up going to Dodgers games when they weren’t always good,” said Crow-Armstrong. “When they had Mannywood. But it’s like [Dodgers fans] go in phases … Putting the Giants fan in the coma stuck with me as a kid.

“Just little things,” Crow-Armstrong added. “Sitting in the stands, just nasty stuff goes on. I didn’t always experience that at other ballparks.”

Crow-Armstrong is a Sherman Oaks, Calif. native who was born in 2002 and thus grew up in an era when the Dodgers were not consistently winning. Meanwhile, he was apparently referencing San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow, who was critically injured and placed into a coma when he was viciously beaten by two Dodgers fans (Louie Sanchez and Marvin Norwood) in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after a 2011 game. Both Sanchez and Norwood were eventually given sizable prison sentences (while Stow was also later awarded $18 million in damages in a separate civil suit against Sanchez, Norwood, and the Dodgers organization).

It is pretty clear that Crow-Armstrong’s animosity towards the Dodgers fanbase is not related to the team’s back-to-back World Series titles but rather based on his personal experiences from over a decade ago. The Cubs will first head to Dodger Stadium to face the Dodgers on Apr. 24, marking an opportunity for the local fans to get Crow-Armstrong back.