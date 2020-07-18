Ex-Yankees pitcher takes funny shot at Blue Jays stadium

Former MLB pitcher Phil Hughes took a funny shot at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Twitter Saturday.

The Canadian government ruled that they will not allow the Blue Jays to operate out of Toronto for the MLB season. The Jays are considering playing at one of two of their minor league facilities in the U.S. –in Buffalo, N.Y. or Dunedin, Fla.

Hughes cracked wise about the planned move.

I was going to say that Buffalo doesn’t have adequate facilities to host an MLB season, but I guess it wouldn’t be all that different than Rogers Centre — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) July 18, 2020

The city of Buffalo is trying to get the Jays to play there. Buffalo has a large Triple-A stadium in Sahlen Field, with a capacity of 16,600. Stadium lighting would have to be upgraded to MLB quality, and on-site replay capability would also be required, which is to what Hughes was referring.

Hughes, 34, pitched seven seasons for the Yankees, five for the Twins, and finished his career in 2018 with the Padres. He was an All-Star in 2010 and has been cracking jokes on Twitter ever since.