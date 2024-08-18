76ers sign French Olympic star

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly signed one of the star players of the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Guerschon Yabusele, who helped lead France to the gold medal game in Paris, has signed a 1-year, $2.1 million minimum contract with the 76ers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent F Guerschon Yabusele has agreed on a one-year, $2.1 million minimum deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Yabusele is rejoining the NBA’s Eastern Conference after leaving the Boston Celtics for Real Madrid in 2019. pic.twitter.com/imZ6yfYYMe — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 18, 2024

Yabusele has a $2.5 million buyout with his current team, Real Madrid.

Yabusele played in the NBA from 2017-2019 with the Boston Celtics, who drafted him 16th overall in 2016. The 28-year-old indicated a week ago that he was hopeful of making an NBA comeback after France won its second consecutive silver medal.

Though he managed only 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in mostly garbage-time minutes with the Celtics, Yabusele averaged 14.3 points per game during the Olympic tournament. He also showed great leadership and effort, which was notable after he was at the center of a wild on-court brawl during a EuroLeague game last year.

NBA rules allow for the 76ers to pay a maximum of $850,000 toward Yabusele’s buyout with Real Madrid. The rest would have to be negotiated by Yabusele and the club, but an agreement has reportedly been reached.