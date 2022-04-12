76ers to be without key player for playoff games in Toronto due to vaccine

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. As a result, it appears they will be down a key player for at least Games 3 and 4.

76ers coach Doc Rivers confirmed to reporters Sunday that wing player Matisse Thybulle will be ineligible to play when the series shifts to Toronto due to Canada’s vaccine policy.

Thybulle took one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine but not a second. Therefore, he fails to meet Canada’s requirements to enter the country.

The 76ers played in Toronto on April 7, and Thybulle did not make the trip for that game either.

Thybulle’s absence could definitely prove noticeable for the 76ers. The third-year guard is considered one of the league’s best wing defenders, and he contributed 1.8 steals per game in just over 25 minutes per game this year.

With the Raptors possessing the likes of Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, and OG Anunoby, not having Thybulle could prove problematic in those two games.

Photo: Greg M. Cooper-USA Today Sports