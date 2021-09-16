Report: 76ers only willing to trade Ben Simmons for specific players

If the Philadelphia 76ers are determined to trade Ben Simmons this offseason, they are doing a fairly good job of hiding it.

Simmons has made it clear that he wants out of Philly, but the 76ers are holding firm with their high asking price for the former first overall pick. Not only that, but Tom Moore of The Intelligencer reports that they would want one of roughly a handful of specific players in a potential trade involving Simmons. If they can’t get any of those players, they are fine with Simmons remaining on their roster.

More #NBA source: 'Eventually he's going to show up. (#Sixers will) go from there.' They apparently plan to fine Simmons if he doesn't attend 2021-22 camp, preseason & so on. Don't want to trade for draft picks & try to convert to players. Can't get any of 5-10 NBA guys they like https://t.co/CVfFbQLJH4 — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) September 15, 2021

Moore also notes that the Sixers do not want to trade for draft picks and then try to flip those picks for one or more players. Of course, a trade involving more than two teams would be a work-around to that.

It has been widely reported that Damian Lillard would be the ultimate prize for Daryl Morey and the 76ers, but the Portland Trail Blazers star is not currently on the trade block.

Simmons is not planning to show up to training camp even though he could be fined more than $1 million for skipping. All indications are that he has no intention of helping the Sixers trade him, but he does not plan to play for them again.