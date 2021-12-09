76ers’ reported Ben Simmons trade stance is bad news for Damian Lillard

If Damian Lillard and Ben Simmons want to play together, they’re going to have to convince the Philadelphia 76ers to significantly change their current stance on a trade.

The 76ers are not interested in a trade involving Simmons and Portland’s CJ McCollum, according to Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice. That was also independently confirmed to Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports.

The Sixers remain determined to get fair value if they trade Simmons. They have clearly decided that McCollum does not represent that. The team is in no hurry to make a deal. There is also the fact that Dec. 15 is the date upon which players that signed contracts in the offseason can be traded. That could theoretically improve Philadelphia’s list of potential trade targets, and with the date away, there is no use rushing into a deal.

There are hints that Simmons would like to join Lillard in Portland. It doesn’t look likely anytime soon, even though there is some evidence that the 76ers may have overplayed their hand in their handling of the disgruntled guard.

