Andre Drummond gets candid about Jared McCain joining the Thunder

It is safe to say that if Andre Drummond were the Philadelphia 76ers general manager, he would not have let Jared McCain get traded away.

For Drummond, keeping McCain would have been the better decision for the 76ers, who sent the former Duke Blue Devils star to the already-loaded Oklahoma City Thunder before the NBA’s trade deadline in February.

“I am very happy for Jared McCain ,” Drummond said during an appearance on N3ON’s YouTube channel.

“I wish we kept him, obviously, but I think he went to a good situation, a team that is going to help him develop and help him grow. I love the kid to death. Very, very good kid.”

The 76ers reloaded their cupboard with draft assets by trading McCain, as they got four draft picks. They also managed to stay under the luxury tax by letting go of McCain, while taking zero active players in return.

All that being said, 76ers fans must have regretted that trade, especially after watching McCain blossom into a dependable postseason performer for the Thunder during the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

McCain probably would have given Drummond and the 76ers a big lift in the playoffs, particularly in the second round, where they got swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers .

H/T HoopsHype