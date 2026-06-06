Caitlin Clark is being linked to 1 team in trade rumors

Caitlin Clark is officially facing questions over her future in Indiana.

Retired former NBA champion Mychal Thompson, who currently serves as a commentator for the Los Angeles Lakers , claimed over social media this week that the Fever no longer want Clark on their team. Thompson also went on to mention the Los Angeles Sparks in connection with Clark.

This was later corroborated by veteran sports personality Jason Whitlock. In a post to X on Friday, Whitlock claimed that the Fever are planning to trade Clark to the Sparks.

Clark, 24, is in her third career season with the Fever and is having another tough go of things. Indiana currently sits at 5-4 (seventh in the WNBA), and Clark recently made headlines for a heated in-game incident with Fever head coach Stephanie White.

The two-time All-Star Clark is averaging 19.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game this season. She is still on her rookie contract with Indiana, keeping her signed through the 2027 campaign. However, Clark will become eligible to sign a max extension after this season.

While Thompson and Whitlock are more non-traditional newsbreakers, there could be a fit for Clark with the 4-5 Sparks. Four-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum would be a strong partner for Clark in the backcourt, and the likes of Dearica Hamby, Cameron Brink, and Nneka Ogwumike can provide solid two-way support as well (though some of those players would likely have to be sent back to Indiana as part of any potential trade here).